Luxury travel SPAC deal takes subs to next level

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Inspirato wants to shift travel – and subscription-based business models – up a notch. The elite vacations firm has agreed to merge here with special purpose acquisition company Thayer Ventures Acquisition in a deal valuing it at $1.1 billion. Subscriptions are in vogue, but this takes the idea to a new level.

Think of Inspirato as a cross between Airbnb, Soho House, and Expedia. Its 12,500-ish customers pay memberships for access to swanky hotels, resorts and residences – either $600 a month plus the price of each stay, or $2,500 all-inclusive. Luxury hotels can sell empty rooms to Inspirato at a discount, without having to publicly cut their rates. Customers get variety and luxury at a predictable price.

It’s a neat idea, but will the rich commit? The company compares itself to Netflix and other businesses that take monthly fees. But there’s a difference. A Netflix subscription of $168 per year is just 0.2% of the median U.S. household income – small enough to sign up and forget. An Inspirato Pass member making $250,000 a year would be stumping up 12% of their income, an altogether different proposition. (By Jennifer Saba)

