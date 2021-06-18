(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

A laboratory operator is pictured in Liege, Belgium, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The pandemic transformed a promising technology, mRNA vaccines, into commercial products, and has created nearly insatiable demand for producers of the materials needed to make this and related advanced medicines. Danaher’s purchase here of Moderna supplier Aldevron from private equity firm EQT for $9.6 billion shows just how valuable this area of pharmaceuticals has become.

Danaher paid about three times what EQT paid in 2019. At around 39 times 2022 EBITDA based on estimates from Jefferies, it’s about twice Danaher’s multiple.

Still, it may not be unreasonable. Aldevron founder Michael Chambers estimated last year here that 1 billion mRNA vaccines would require about half of the world’s plasmid DNA manufacturing capacity. Catalent, Charles River Laboratories and others have bought plasmid DNA makers. Plus Aldevron may benefit more from other technologies like gene therapies which may have higher margins and fewer competitors.

Danaher has added to the mRNA scramble, but at least it didn’t miss out. (By Robert Cyran)

On Twitter twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Geopolitics dents the internet

Lousy HSBC France sale is better than none

Acciona IPO wilts under green energy discount

Brazil’s JBS takes meaty punt on “Global Britain”

Beijing’s jab rate shames Hong Kong