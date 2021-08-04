New York Times beats Trump slump

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

The New York Times office is pictured in New York City, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The New York Times’ epic 2020 was always going to be hard to beat. The newspaper’s second-quarter results on Wednesday showed the slowest digital subscription growth in three years, with only 142,000 paying customers added. That’s a far cry from the record numbers who signed up last year thanks to U.S. President Donald Trump’s attempt to win a second term in the White House and Covid-19 coverage. Yet there was enough good news to drive shares up 10%.

Take advertising, normally a dismal affair for newspapers. Digital advertising jumped 80% from a year earlier while print ad revenue rose 40%. In total, the Times made $113 million from ad sales. True, 2020 was a low point when brands halted spending. But digital ad revenue was up more than a fifth compared with the second quarter of 2019. Courting Madison Avenue is helping the Times cope with the Trump slump. (By Jennifer Saba)

On Twitter twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Frontier tech investors are on their own

Hugo Boss needs stronger legs to win fashion race

SoftBank’s pharma AI bet has long odds

Sony plays a more strategic content game

Del Monte’s iced IPO awaits more fruitful market