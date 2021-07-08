Telenor hangs up on Myanmar

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)
LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Telenor’s brave punt on a democratic Myanmar has gone badly wrong. The $24 billion Norwegian communications firm said on Thursday it had flogged its operations in the southeast Asian nation for just $105 million. Given it had written its investment in the division down to zero in May due to restrictions imposed after a February coup, getting anything might seem like a bonus. In the final analysis, however, Chief Executive Sigve Brekke is nursing some hefty losses.
In all, Telenor ploughed here $600 million into Myanmar since 2014. In return, it extracted $360 million in dividends from 2017. Including the disposal, that leaves it with a shortfall of $135 million. Lebanese buyer M1 Group is therefore paying only slightly more than one year’s payout. That doesn’t say much for the chances of a recovery in the business, or in Myanmar. (By Ed Cropley)
On Twitter twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Chinese IPO fallout is just beginning
Gates Foundation puts purpose ahead of personality
Green debt issuers getting an easy ride
Knorr Bremse pays dearly for rash M&A
Chinese property portal gets pricey paint job
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.