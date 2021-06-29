Teneo manages its own crisis

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)
LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Teneo counsels clients on “complex business challenges and opportunities” according to its website. Sometimes, though, challenges are pretty simple. If the co-founder and boss of a public-relations firm gets drunk and behaves offensively here at a fundraiser, as former Teneo boss Declan Kelly is alleged to have done, according to the Financial Times, quitting promptly here is the only response.
Co-founder and operating chief Paul Keary will take over immediately here, Teneo said. That offers the best chance of minimizing the damage: Aside from negative headlines, General Motors, where Kelly was advising Chief Executive Mary Barra, had already dumped here the firm, per the FT.
Teneo’s partial owner since 2019, CVC Capital Partners, should know the risks of people businesses. Doug Band, who founded Teneo with Kelly and Keary, retired in December days after a Vanity Fair article about his relationship with the family of former President Bill Clinton. Sometimes, though, those risks are underappreciated. BDT Capital Partners, which last week unveiled an 11% stake in financial communications firm Brunswick, may want to check its worst-case analysis. (By Richard Beales)
