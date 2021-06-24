UK housebuilder may have hit haggling limit

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

Construction workers build a new house in Berkhamsted, Britain August 6, 2020.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - St Modwen Properties investors would be wise to put themselves in the shoes of the average home-seller. The owners of the 1.2 billion pound house-builder resisted an initial 542 pence per share offer from buyout house Blackstone, arguing it undervalued the company. The negotiating tactic has clearly worked - Blackstone is back with a sweetened 560 pence bid amounting to a 25% premium to the British property company’s shares before the first approach.

Like house sellers, St Modwen shareholders should recognise the limits of haggling. Aviva and Aberdeen Standard Investments, along with other investors who hold up to 20%, want to sell. However, Blackstone needs 75% support to get the deal away so needs to convince holdouts. Significantly, Blackstone’s latest punt is a 21% premium to St. Modwen’s net asset value, and above its market value in the last five years. Selling up can be emotional; letting a premium offer slip through your fingers is even worse. (By Aimee Donnellan)

