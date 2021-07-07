U.S. job vacancy numbers are jolt for employers

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)
WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. workers can afford to be pickier. The number of job openings here rose to just above 9.2 million in May and there is now a position available for every unemployed person, according to U.S. Labor Department data released on Wednesday. The vacancies-to-jobless ratio has recovered to pre-pandemic levels when the unemployment rate was at a 50-year low. That means businesses will have to do more to attract workers.
Some big names like Amazon.com are offering bonuses, but only 4% of job postings on Indeed.com touted hiring incentives through the week ending June 18. While that’s double the proportion from about a year ago, it’s still relatively low. Nor are wages spiraling higher. Average hourly earnings grew just 0.3% in June from the previous month. Employers will have to do a better job selling their openings if they want to make the most of surging growth. (By Gina Chon)
On Twitter twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Reese Witherspoon may add dealmaker to her CV
Wise’s $11 bln value implies turbocharged growth
Dufry could whet Autogrill’s M&A appetite
Bank investors are at the vanguard of climate push
Nomura extends prime broker woes
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.