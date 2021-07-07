Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Breakingviews

U.S. job vacancy numbers are jolt for employers

By Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

Employment seekers look up job descriptions on their phones during a job fair at Hembree Park in Roswell, Georgia, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. workers can afford to be pickier. The number of job openings here rose to just above 9.2 million in May and there is now a position available for every unemployed person, according to U.S. Labor Department data released on Wednesday. The vacancies-to-jobless ratio has recovered to pre-pandemic levels when the unemployment rate was at a 50-year low. That means businesses will have to do more to attract workers.

Some big names like Amazon.com are offering bonuses, but only 4% of job postings on Indeed.com touted hiring incentives through the week ending June 18. While that’s double the proportion from about a year ago, it’s still relatively low. Nor are wages spiraling higher. Average hourly earnings grew just 0.3% in June from the previous month. Employers will have to do a better job selling their openings if they want to make the most of surging growth. (By Gina Chon)

On Twitter twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Reese Witherspoon may add dealmaker to her CV

Wise’s $11 bln value implies turbocharged growth

Dufry could whet Autogrill’s M&A appetite

Bank investors are at the vanguard of climate push

Nomura extends prime broker woes

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up