U.S. malls are a tale of two REITs

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - For mall owners, foundation is everything. In the case of Washington Prime, a lower-end U.S. shopping center operator, the weakness of anchor tenants like J.C. Penney, Macy’s and Bed Bath & Beyond, pushed it to file for bankruptcy here on Sunday. Rental income declined more than 20% in the first quarter of this year to $127 million, from two years ago, making Washington Prime’s some $4 billion in debt even more burdensome.
That contrasts with other competitors poised to capture the pent-up consumer demand. Simon Property, which spun off Washington Prime in 2014 and had about a 90% occupancy rate at the end of the first quarter, is holding its rent rates steady and increased its outlook here for this year. Shares of the premium mall operator are up 80% in a year. Not all malls are dead zones, just the ones without wealthy shoppers. (By Jennifer Saba)
On Twitter twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Musk sets bitcoin a Herculean task
German eyewear IPO flaunts digital vision
Philips snafu may prompt valuation health check
Vet IPO shrugs off animal-free trend
Biden’s Big Corn battle
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.