U.S. malls are a tale of two REITs

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - For mall owners, foundation is everything. In the case of Washington Prime, a lower-end U.S. shopping center operator, the weakness of anchor tenants like J.C. Penney, Macy’s and Bed Bath & Beyond, pushed it to file for bankruptcy here on Sunday. Rental income declined more than 20% in the first quarter of this year to $127 million, from two years ago, making Washington Prime’s some $4 billion in debt even more burdensome.

That contrasts with other competitors poised to capture the pent-up consumer demand. Simon Property, which spun off Washington Prime in 2014 and had about a 90% occupancy rate at the end of the first quarter, is holding its rent rates steady and increased its outlook here for this year. Shares of the premium mall operator are up 80% in a year. Not all malls are dead zones, just the ones without wealthy shoppers. (By Jennifer Saba)

