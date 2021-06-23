VW makes pricey joyride with Europcar bid

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)
LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Herbert Diess is struggling to stay in his lane. While the Volkswagen, boss is facing soft sales in China, Paris-listed Europcar Mobility has rejected a 2.2 billion euro offer, Bloomberg reported here on Wednesday. VW was last circling around the car rental firm a year ago, before the indebted company’s hedge fund-backed restructuring.
There may be some schadenfreude in Diess’s offer: VW offloaded the business to Paris-listed buyout fund Eurazeo for 3.1 billion euros in 2006. And Europcar’s locations near airports and city centres could offer handy outlets for ride-sharing services and short-term rentals. Still, the 44 cents per share offer - a modest 13% premium to Tuesday’s closing price – would be a dear round trip. Analysts expect Europcar to make operating profit of 169 million euros in 2022. That would yield Diess a mere 6% return on his investment, assuming a 20% tax rate, no synergies, and including net debt of 199 million euros. He would do better to drive straight ahead. (By Christopher Thompson)
