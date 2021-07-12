Wesfarmers takes M&A temperature

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)
MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - Wesfarmers has made a surprise pounce here for a chain of pharmacy and beauty stores. At A$687 million ($514 million), the unsolicited offer for Australian Pharmaceuticals Industries equates to barely 1% of the retail, chemicals and energy conglomerate’s market value. But it’s a handy way for Chief Executive Rob Scott to take the M&A temperature of his shareholders.
He has spent much of his four years in charge of Wesfarmers reducing sprawl by spinning off the Coles supermarket chain, selling a coal mine and overhauling brands like Target and Kmart (neither are related to the U.S. outlets). The company’s enterprise now trades at 14 times forward EBITDA, up from just 9 times three years ago. Debt is lower and the company’s balance sheet is net cash.
A smart injection of new earnings might be welcome, so long as Scott doesn’t end up returning to the bad old days by giving them acquisition migraines. (By Antony Currie)
