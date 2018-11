NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sterling scaled back its losses against the euro and dollar on Wednesday after Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May said her cabinet backed her Brexit deal.

At 2:44 p.m. (1944 GMT), the pound GBP=D3 was up 0.29 percent at $1.3006, while the euro EURGBP=D3 was marginally higher on the day at 87.105 pence.