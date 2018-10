FILE PHOTO: British five pound banknotes.November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The British pound jumped as much as 0.5 percent against the dollar on Thursday following a report by the Times of London that UK Prime Minister Theresa May has struck a deal with Brussels on financial services.

The pound rose to as high as $1.2832 and last stood at $1.2822 GBP=D4, up 0.4 percent.