NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar held steady against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as data showed U.S. consumer prices rose in May, matching analysts’ forecasts and reinforcing the view the Federal Reserve would raise short-term interest rates gradually.

At 8:35 a.m. (1235 GMT), the index that tracks the greenback versus the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies .DXY was down 0.01 percent at 93.566.