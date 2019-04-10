Business News
April 10, 2019 / 12:57 PM / in an hour

Dollar index stays lower after U.S. March CPI data

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollar banknote is seen in this picture illustration taken May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar held marginally lower versus a basket of currencies on Wednesday as a somewhat mixed report on domestic consumer prices reinforced the notion that underlying U.S. inflation remains tame and the Federal Reserve would keep rates on hold.

At 8:44 a.m. (1244 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback versus the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies was 0.05% lower at 96.962. On Tuesday, the ICE dollar index fell to 96.858, the lowest level in eight trading sessions.

Reporting by Richard Leong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below