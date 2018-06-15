FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 6:19 AM / in 18 minutes

Dollar index rises to highest since Nov 2017 as euro sags after ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies rose to a seven-month high on Friday, getting a boost as the euro sagged after a cautious European Central Bank signaled it will keep interest rates at record lows well into next year.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Dollar and Euro notes are seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration /File Photo

The dollar index was up 0.3 percent at 95.074 .DXY after touching 95.108, its highest since November 2017.

(This version of the story has been refiled to correct the erroneous milestone reference in headline, paragraph 1.)

Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Shri Navaratnam

