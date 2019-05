FILE PHOTO: A U.S. five dollar note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar held modest losses against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as payroll processor ADP said U.S. companies added 275,000 workers in April, the biggest monthly gain since last July and exceeding analysts’ forecast of a 180,000 increase.

At 8:28 a.m. (1228 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback against the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies was 0.05% lower at 97.426.