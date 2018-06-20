FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018 / 2:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Euro holds slim losses after ECB Draghi's remarks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The euro remained slightly lower against the dollar on Wednesday as European Bank President Mario Draghi said the factors holding back local wages are subsiding and the ECB is confident that inflation in the euro zone would move toward its 2-percent goal.

FILE PHOTO: Euro banknotes and coins are displayed in a shop in Brussels, Belgium November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal/File Photo

Draghi and his U.S. counterpart Jerome Powell were speaking before a central banking conference in Sintra, Portugal.

At 9:56 a.m. (1356 GMT), the euro was down 0.05 percent at $1.1582, holding above an over two-week low of $1.1528 reached on Tuesday, Reuters data showed.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

