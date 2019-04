FILE PHOTO: United States one dollar bills get rotated before being cut into individual pieces during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar held modestly lower against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as records on the Federal Reserve’s March 19-20 meeting showed policy-makers debated about the central bank’s bond holdings and agreed on leaving interest rates alone.

At 2:10 p.m. (1810 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback against the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies was 0.06% lower at 96.943.