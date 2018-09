NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar held near its session lows against a basket of currencies on Wednesday in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book, which signaled that the U.S. economy expanded in a moderate pace in recent weeks.

At 2:03 p.m. (1803 GMT), the index that tracks the greenback versus the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies .DXY was down 0.49 percent at 94.778.