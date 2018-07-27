Dollar index trims gain after robust U.S. GDP data

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar pared its earlier gains against a basket of currencies on Friday as data showed the U.S. economy expanded at its fastest clip in nearly four years but they did not quell worries the pace of growth would slow due to tariffs.

At 8:42 a.m. (1242 GMT), the index that tracks the greenback versus a group of six currencies was up 0.06 percent at 94.809. The dollar index was up 0.14 percent shortly before the release of the government’s first reading of the gross domestic product, its broadest measure of the U.S. economy.