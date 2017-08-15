Dollar edges higher vs yen as concerns over North Korea tensions ease

Japan Yen and U.S. Dollar notes are seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo.

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher against the yen on Tuesday, pulling away from a recent four-month low, as concerns over tensions between the United States and North Korea eased for now, supporting risk appetite.

North Korea's said he will watch the actions of the United States for a while longer before making a decision on a threatened missile strike near Guam, the North's official news agency said on Tuesday.

"The rhetoric is easing. I think the market was sort of leaning that way anyway," said Stephen Innes, head of trading in Asia-Pacific for OANDA in Singapore, referring to an easing in investor concerns over the tensions between the United States and North Korea.

Traders said the greenback also gained a lift after New York Fed President William Dudley said in an interview with the Associated Press that he would be in favor of another interest rate hike this year if the economy evolved in line with his expectations.

The dollar rose 0.4 percent to 110.04 yen JPY=, pulling further away from a near four-month low of 108.72 yen set on Friday.

The safe haven Swiss franc eased, with the dollar gaining about 0.1 percent to 0.9725 CHF= francs. The Swiss franc extended its losses after shedding about 1.1 percent against the dollar on Monday, its biggest daily fall since July 27.