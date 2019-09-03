Business News
September 3, 2019 / 2:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Dollar index holds gains as ISM U.S. factory index falls

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: United States one dollar bills are curled and inspected during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar held its earlier gains versus a basket of currencies on Tuesday as a private industry index fell in August, signaling the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted for the first time since 2016 amid U.S.-China trade tensions.

At 10:06 a.m. (1406 GMT), an index that tracks the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies .DXY was 0.33% at 99.245. It touched 99.370 earlier Tuesday, which was its highest level since May 2017.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

