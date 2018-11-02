Dollar index pares losses after U.S. nonfarm payrolls data

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. five dollar note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar pared losses against a basket of currencies on Friday, after data showed U.S. job growth rebounded sharply in October and wages recorded their largest annual gain in 9-1/2 years, pointing to further labor market tightening that could encourage the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates again in December.

At 8:35 A.M. (1235 GMT), the index that tracks the greenback versus the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies, .DXY was down 0.04 percent at 96.235. Against the yen the dollar was 0.21 percent higher.