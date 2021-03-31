U.S. dollar share of global FX reserves dips to 59% in fourth quarter 2020

FILE PHOTO: U.S. one dollar banknotes are seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/ File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar’s share of currency reserves reported to the International Monetary Fund slid to 59% in the fourth quarter, from 60.5% in third, IMF data showed on Wednesday.

The dollar though still has the largest share of currency reserves held by global central banks.

The euro’s share, meanwhile, rose to 21.2% in the fourth quarter of last year, compared with a 20.5% share in the third.