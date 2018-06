NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar stretched its gains versus a basket of currencies on Thursday as domestic retail sales posted their strongest rise in six months, supporting the view the Federal Reserve would raise short-term interest rates further.

FILE PHOTO: A money changer holds U.S. dollar bills at a street in downtown Lima, Peru, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

At 8:34 a.m. (1234 GMT), the index that tracks the greenback against the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies .DXY was up 0.18 percent at 93.884.