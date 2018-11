FILE PHOTO: A woman counts U.S. dollar bills in August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar held its earlier gains versus a basket of currencies on Thursday as data showed a stronger-than-expected 0.8 percent increase in domestic retail sales in October, rebounding from a 0.1 percent dip the month before.

At 8:43 a.m. (1343 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback against the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies .DXY was 0.37 percent higher at 97.166.