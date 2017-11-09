FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar dips as U.S. Senate tax bill details emerge
Sections
Featured
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Cyber Risk
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
Politics
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 9, 2017 / 6:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Dollar dips as U.S. Senate tax bill details emerge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar slipped to a six-day low against a basket of currencies on Thursday as investors balked at emerging details of the U.S. Senate Republicans’ version of a tax cut plan.

Rival Republican tax-cut plans were emerging in the U.S. Congress on Thursday that differed on issues such as cutting the corporate income tax, the deduction for state and local taxes and the tax on inheritances paid by the richest Americans.

U.S. Senate Republicans’ version of a tax cut bill will delay corporate rate cuts by one year to take effect in 2019, and will not include a repeal of Obamacare’s individual mandate, Republican Senate Finance Committee member Bill Cassidy said ahead of the plan’s release later on Thursday.

The dollar index .DXY, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was down 0.45 percent to 94.437.

Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.