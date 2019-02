FILE PHOTO: A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Chinese yuan reached a two-week high against the dollar on Tuesday following a Bloomberg TV report that said the United States is pressing to secure a pledge from China that it will not devalue its yuan as a part of a trade deal.

At 12:54 EST (1754 GMT), the yuan was up 0.34 percent at 6.7504 per dollar in offshore trading, EBS data showed. Earlier, the Chinese currency hit 6.7497, which was its strongest against the greenback since Feb. 4.