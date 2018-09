NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar extended earlier losses against the yen on Thursday after CNBC television reported that U.S. President Donald Trump told a Wall Street Journal columnist he might take on trade issues with Japan.

U.S. Dollar and Japan Yen notes are seen in this picture illustration June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

The greenback touched a session low of 110.51 yen in the wake of the CNBC report. At 4:20 p.m. (2020 GMT), it was down 0.75 percent at 110.69 yen.