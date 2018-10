NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Chinese yuan held its earlier gains in offshore markets on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump told Fox News there was much more he could do that would hurt China’s economy further, suggesting no signs of backing off a growing trade war with Beijing.

FILE PHOTO: A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

At 9:25 a.m. (1325 GMT), the offshore yuan was up nearly 0.1 percent at 6.9182 yuan per dollar, according to EBS data.