NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar briefly pared gains against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States will exit a current deal aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear weapon activity.

An employee of a bank counts US dollar notes at a branch in Hanoi, Vietnam May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kham

At 2:26 p.m. (2.26 p.m. ET), the index that tracks the greenback against the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies .DXY was up 0.39 percent at 93.109.