TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar fell against the yen in early Asian trade on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods, fuelling trade war worries with Beijing.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Dollar and Japan Yen notes are seen in this picture illustration June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The currency last traded at 110.12 yen JPY=, down 0.4 percent on the day.