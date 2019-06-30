Dollar rises 0.5% vs. yen after U.S., China agree to resume talks

FILE PHOTO: A packet of U.S. five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron//File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar gained 0.5% against the yen on Monday after the United States and China agreed on Saturday to restart trade talks as U.S. President Donald Trump offered concessions on new tariffs and restrictions on tech company Huawei.

The dollar rose to 108.48 yen, extending its recovery from the near six-month low of 106.78 set last Tuesday while it also rose 0.3% against the Swiss franc, another safe haven currency, to 0.97935 franc.