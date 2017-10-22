FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar/yen hits three-month high after Japan ruling party's election win
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
China Party Congress 2017
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 22, 2017 / 11:04 PM / in 2 days

Dollar/yen hits three-month high after Japan ruling party's election win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar extended its gains early on Monday to hit a three-month high against the yen after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling party scored a big win in Sunday’s election.

Light is cast on a U.S. one-hundred dollar bill next to a Japanese 10,000 yen note in this picture illustration shot February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Shohei Miyano/Illustration/File Photo

Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party-led (LDP) coalition kept its two-thirds “super majority” in the lower house, local media said.

Abe’s victory relieved fears towards the disruption of his economic policies, which had helped the yen weaken against the dollar.

The dollar, already on a bullish footing after progress on U.S. tax reforms late last week raised prospects of a fiscal lift to the U.S. economy, was up 0.3 percent at 113.860 yen JPY= following a rise to 113.945, its highest since July 12.

Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Mary Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.