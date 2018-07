TOKYO (Reuters) - The offshore yuan fell more than 0.5 percent in early trade on Wednesday after Washington announced a plan to slap tariffs on $200 billion of imports from China, escalating tensions between the world’s two biggest economies.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Dollar and China Yuan notes are seen in this picture illustration June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The yuan fell as low as 6.6895 per dollar CNH=D4, down more than 0.5 percent from late U.S. levels and edging near its 11-month low of 6.7344 touched on July 3.