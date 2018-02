NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar clung to its earlier gains against a basket of currencies on Tuesday even as data showed United States’ trade gap deteriorated to its widest level in nine years in December due to a surge in imports.

At 8:34 a.m. (1334 GMT), the index that tracks the greenback against the euro, yen and four other major currencies .DXY was up 0.39 percent at 89.906.