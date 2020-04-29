Dollar drops as Coronavirus treatment hopes boosts risk sentiment

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Wednesday as stocks surged after Gilead Sciences reported an encouraging update on a potential treatment for the novel coronavirus, which has shut down businesses and battered the global economy.

FILE PHOTO: A man displays US dollar notes after withdrawing cash from a bank in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Gilead’s (GILD.O) experimental antiviral drug remdesivir helped improve symptoms in COVID-19 patients who were given the drug early more than among those who were treated later, the company said.

It also comes as optimism grows that businesses globally are getting closer to reopening, which has boosted risk appetite and reduced demand for the U.S. currency.

“We’re seeing increasing chatter about economies opening up around the world, so that would suggest that the global economic reboots could happen sooner rather than later,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Business Solutions on Washington. “That’s risk positive and negative for (safe) haven assets.”

The greenback fell 0.26% against a basket of currencies =USD to 99.62, above a two-week low of 99.44 hit on Tuesday.

The Australian dollar AUD=, which is seen as a proxy for global growth, jumped 0.57% to $0.6527. It earlier reached $0.6547, the highest since March 10.

The greenback also dipped after data showed that the U.S. economy contracted in the first quarter.

The Commerce Department said gross domestic product fell at a 4.8% annualized rate in the January-to-March period after expanding at a 2.1% rate in the final three months of 2019.

The dollar reaction to the data was not “huge,” but “I think it’s going to pour cold water over hopes of a V-shape recovery. And I think it also validates fears that second-quarter growth could be in line with some of the more dire forecasts of a 40% contraction,” Manimbo said.

The Federal Reserve will conclude its two-day meeting later on Wednesday, when policymakers are expected to keep their promise to do whatever it takes to support the world’s largest economy.

The dollar has weakened more than 3% after scaling a more than three-year peak of 102.99 in late March as global central banks launched massive stimulus measures to protect economies from the coronavirus pandemic.

The euro EUR=EBS gained 0.43% to $1.0865 before a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.