Dollar extends decline after disappointing factory data

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar extended its fall on Wednesday following disappointing manufacturing data, helping the euro to recover from more than two-year lows.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollar notes are seen in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Sterling also rallied, recovering some of Tuesday’s losses after the latest parliamentary attempt to stop a no-deal Brexit.

The dollar’s pullback was prompted by manufacturing activity in the world’s biggest economy contracting for the first time in three years last month, data from the Institute for Supply Management published on Tuesday showed.

That knocked the wind out of a previously rising greenback and spurred a further bond rally as investors increased bets on more Federal Reserve interest rate cuts before the end of 2019.

The dollar was last down 0.2% against a basket of major currencies, its index at 98.803 .DXY, easing from a more than two-year high hit on Tuesday.

“Yesterday’s manufacturing survey was very gloomy and confirms that the U.S. is suffering from the global trade and manufacturing downturn, along with everyone else,” said Kit Juckes, currency strategist at Societe Generale.

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0992 EUR=EBS, pulling further away from $1.0926 - a 28-month low - touched on Tuesday before the weak U.S. data was published.

The European single currency was little moved by the final release of the euro zone Purchasing Managers Index composite survey, which came in slightly better than expected.

The safe-haven yen and Swiss franc fell as some calm returned to markets, helped by reports that Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam would on Wednesday announce the formal withdrawal of an extradition bill that triggered months of unrest.

Data showing growth in China’s service sector also boosted investor sentiment.

The yen was down 0.2% at 106.19 yen per dollar JPY=EBS. The Swiss franc dropped 0.3% versus the euro to 1.0858 francs EURCHF=EBS.

The dollar's weakness helped China's offshore yuan CNH=EBS pull away further from record lows plumbed earlier this week. The yuan was last up 0.3% at 7.1553 yuan per dollar.

Emerging market currencies were mostly up on the dollar weakness, while the Australian and New Zealand dollars also seized on the greenback's weakness to rise AUD=D3 NZD=D3.

“The expectation that the Fed will come to the rescue has increased,” said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

“But it’s not a capitulation on the dollar. It’s just merely stopped the recent rise of the dollar.”

The British pound, which on Tuesday fell below $1.20 and to its weakest in three-years, rose 0.5% to the day's high of $1.2157 GBP=D3.

Against the euro it rallied 0.4% to 90.39 pence EURGBP=D3.

Lawmakers who defeated Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government late on Tuesday are expected to introduce a bill in parliament seeking to stop Britain from leaving the European Union on Oct. 31 without transitional arrangements.