Dollar falters as U.S. stimulus stalemate persists

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar fell to its lowest in a week against a basket of currencies on Thursday, pressured as a safe haven by overall equity market resilience as well as the impasse over additional stimulus for the U.S. economy to cope with the virus pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollar notes are seen in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

After losing 10% of its value from a peak in March, the dollar index has been bouncing around its lowest levels in more than two years since late July.

On Thursday, it traded 0.3% lower at 93.079 =USD, led by losses versus the euro. The single European currency was up 0.5% at $1.1838 EUR=EBS.

At the same time, the S&P 500 .SPX remained within striking distance of a record high, while the Nasdaq .IXIC rose.

Investors remained focused on the stimulus package talks, which broke down last week.

Funding for the U.S. Postal Service and to shore up election infrastructure became a major sticking point in congressional talks on coronavirus relief, as President Donald Trump on Thursday vowed to block any money to facilitate mail-in voting.

On Wednesday, Trump accused congressional Democrats of not wanting to negotiate over a U.S. coronavirus aid package as Republican and Democratic negotiators traded blame for a five-day lapse in talks over relief legislation.

“The longer wait for Washington to deliver another round of pandemic relief has caused dollar-negative clouds to gather over the economy,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

Analysts also noted recent equity market resilience has worked against the dollar.

“The S&P500 briefly touched record highs yesterday, confirming the ability of equities to quickly shrug off negative drivers to sentiment,” said Francesco Pesole, FX strategist at ING. “This remains a key point in favor of the dollar-bearish argument.”

The dollar though shrugged off better-than-expected U.S. jobless claims data.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits decreased 228,000 to a seasonally adjusted 963,000 for the week ended Aug. 8. That was the lowest level since mid-March when authorities started shutting down non-essential business to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 1.12 million applications in the latest week.

The Japanese yen recouped some of its losses from the previous day, against the dollar, which was last down 0.1% at 106.78.

The British pound GBP=D3 rose 0.7% against the dollar to $1.3101.

“I think the market is going through a consolidative phase for the dollar,” said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist, at UBS in New York, adding that the dollar’s bearish trend remained well-entrenched.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS briefly rose to a five-month high before steadying at 6.9421 per dollar. U.S. and Chinese officials meet Saturday to review their Phase I trade deal.

