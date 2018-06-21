Dollar hits fresh 11-month peak as rate divergence bets weigh on euro

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a fresh 11-month high and the euro sagged towards its 2018 lows on Thursday as investors increased their bets on a prolonged period of monetary policy divergence between the U.S. and European central banks.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Dollar banknotes are seen in this photo illustration taken February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzale/Illustration/File Photo

Concerns over an escalation in a U.S.-China trade conflict, underlined by comments from top central bankers on Wednesday, have also boosted the dollar as traders reckon a more serious dispute would be inflationary for the U.S. economy, forcing the Federal Reserve to tighten rates further.

“We are really seeing divergence in monetary policy in the euro zone and the U.S. for many months to come,” said Esther Reichelt, a currencies analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

“This general sentiment has not been fully priced into the market.”

The dollar index .DXY against a group of six major currencies rose 0.3 percent to 95.406, its highest since mid-July 2017.

Buoying the greenback, long-term Treasury yields also bounced back from three-week lows. Those yields were propped up by remarks from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who said on Wednesday that the U.S. central bank should continue with a gradual pace of rate increases.

The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.1548 EUR=, close to its 11-month weak point of $1.1531 hit last week.

The dollar rose 0.2 percent to 110.6 yen JPY=, moving further ahead from a one-week low of 109.55 struck on Tuesday.

Elsewhere the pound GBP= hit a new 7-month low ahead of the Bank of England policy meeting, at which the central bank is expected to keep rates on hold.

The Swiss National Bank kept its negative interest rate on hold on Thursday, as expected, and the franc was unmoved EURCHF=. Norway’s central bank will also give its policy decision later on Thursday.

The New Zealand dollar retreated to a six-month low of $0.6838 NZD=D3 after domestic data that showed slowing first quarter economic growth boosted expectations that the central bank would keep interest rates low.

The Mexican peso MXN=D2 climbed more than 0.8 percent overnight, helped by expectations that the country's central bank will raise interest rates on Thursday. It later gave up some of those gains.

The peso has extended a rebound from 1-1/2-year low it hit last week when it was dented by a broad dollar rally, a deadlock in talks around the NAFTA free trade deal and nervousness ahead of Mexico’s July 1 presidential election.

In contrast, Brazil’s real BRl= was flat despite the country’s central bank refraining from tightening monetary policy again on Wednesday.

The real has lost 5 percent this month and brushed its lowest level since March 2016.

The tariff feud between China and the United States has added to woes for emerging markets, already under pressure due to steadily rising U.S. interest rates.

“The decline by emerging market currencies and stocks has been a key risk-off theme over the past few weeks, only offset by positive effects U.S. tax cuts are having on the global economy,” said Makoto Noji, senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.