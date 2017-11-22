Dollar hits lows vs yen, Swiss franc after U.S. durable goods data

(Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on Wednesday, touching its lowest levels of the session against the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc after the release of weaker-than-expected data on U.S. durable goods orders.

A money changer counts U.S. dollar banknotes at a currency exchange office in Diyarbakir, Turkey, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

New orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in October after three straight months of strong gains and a measure of goods orders that strips out volatile components had its biggest drop since September 2016.

The dollar fell to 111.88 yen JPY=, hovering just above its lowest versus the Japanese currency since Oct. 16. Against the Swiss franc CHF= the dollar fell to a one-week low of 0.9872 franc.