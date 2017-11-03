FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar hits one-week low after U.S. jobs report
#Business News
November 3, 2017 / 1:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dollar hits one-week low after U.S. jobs report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The dollar sank broadly on Friday after the release of the October U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which came in below expectations.

A U.S. Dollar note is seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

The jobs report showed its largest gain since July 2016, but missed economists’ expectations for an increase of 310,000 jobs, following a particularly weak reading in September.

The euro EUR= rose to its highest in just over a week at $1.1690 and the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, fell to its lowest since the same day at 94.408.

Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
