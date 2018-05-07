Dollar hits strongest level of 2018, euro slips

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar hit its highest level against a basket of currencies so far in 2018 as investors increased bets that rising interest rates in the United States would boost the greenback, while traders unwound their bearish positions on the currency.
The index that tracks the dollar against a basket of currencies .DXY climbed to 92.974, its highest since December. It was last up 0.2 percent at 92.792.
Speculators trimmed their bets on a falling dollar to the lowest in seven weeks last week, based on data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
Friday’s somewhat disappointing U.S. payrolls report, which showed hiring and wage growth fell short of expectations, did not alter traders’ outlook for further rate increases from the Federal Reserve.
“Nevertheless, the data was still expansionary, showing tepid but positive growth,” Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York, said of the April jobs data.
“In contrast, today news from the eurozone only added to the sense of dread in the region as consumer spending slowed materially,” he added.
Traders have scaled back expectations on the timing of when the European Central Bank may raise interest rates following a spate of disappointing regional economic readings.
The euro broke below $1.19 for the first time this year in the aftermath of weaker-than-expected data on German industrial orders and euro zone investor sentiment.
The euro EUR= shed 0.33 percent at $1.1918 EUR= after touching $1.1896, the lowest in more than four months.
The British pound GBP=D3 traded up 0.25 percent at $1.3560, bouncing off a four-month low of $1.3487 set last week. Sterling has slumped in the past fortnight as investors reversed expectations of a rate hike at the Bank of England's upcoming meeting on Thursday amid soft domestic data.
U.K. financial markets were closed for a bank holiday.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will also meet on Thursday and is expected to hold its key interest rate at a record low of 1.75 percent.
The Kiwi NZD=D3 was down 0.2 percent at $0.7008, holding above its year-to-date low of $0.6985 set last week, Reuters data showed.
Currency bid prices at 10:18AM (1418 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1922 $1.1958 -0.30% -0.62% +1.1978 +1.1898
Dollar/Yen JPY= 109.2700 109.1100 +0.15% -3.02% +109.3900 +108.7600
Euro/Yen EURJPY= 130.28 130.49 -0.16% -3.62% +130.6000 +130.1300
Dollar/Swiss CHF= 1.0032 0.9997 +0.35% +2.97% +1.0056 +0.9985
Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.3557 1.3530 +0.20% +0.33% +1.3564 +1.3516
Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.2869 1.2844 +0.19% +2.32% +1.2890 +1.2840
Australian/Doll AUD= 0.7506 0.7540 -0.45% -3.78% +0.7544 +0.7494
Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1961 1.1957 +0.03% +2.33% +1.1979 +1.1948
Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8791 0.8836 -0.51% -1.04% +0.8841 +0.8791
NZ Dollar/Dolar NZD= 0.7011 0.7018 -0.10% -1.06% +0.7041 +0.6996
Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.0530 8.0537 -0.01% -1.88% +8.0875 +8.0312
Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.6009 9.6310 -0.31% -2.52% +9.6480 +9.6007
Dollar/Sweden SEK= 8.8075 8.7984 -0.32% +7.39% +8.8616 +8.7914
Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.5010 10.5352 -0.32% +6.73% +10.5675 +10.5000
Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London and Hideyuki Sano in TOKYO; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Dan Grebler