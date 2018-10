FILE PHOTO: One hundred dollar notes are seen in this photo illustration at a bank in Seoul January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index rose to a session high of 96.860 .DXY on Friday morning, holding near a two-month high, after headline third-quarter gross domestic product data topped estimates.

The U.S. economy slowed less than expected in the third quarter as a tariff-related drop in soybean exports was partially offset by the strongest consumer spending in nearly four years and a surge in inventory investment.