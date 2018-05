NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar’s losses against a basket of currencies grew on Thursday as U.S. consumer prices increased less than expected in April, paring traders’ optimism inflation is accelerating which would allow the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates faster.

An employee of a bank counts US dollar notes at a branch in Hanoi, Vietnam May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kham

At 8:39 a.m. (1249 GMT), an index that tracks the dollar versus the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies .DXY was down 0.41 percent at 92.658.