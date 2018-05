NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar extended its earlier gains versus a basket of currencies to a fresh 2018 high on Tuesday as pessimism about the United States remaining in the Iran nuclear deal spurred safe-haven demand for the greenback.

U.S. dollar banknote is seen in this picture illustration taken May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

At 9:47 a.m. (1347 GMT), the index that tracks the dollar against the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies .DXY was last up 0.55 percent at 93.259.