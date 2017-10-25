Dollar index adds gains on upbeat durable goods data

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar extended gains on Wednesday versus a basket of currencies as orders for U.S. durable goods rose for a second straight month in September, beating analyst expectations and supporting the view of steady economic growth.

A U.S. five dollar note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

At 8:40 a.m. (1240 GMT), a gauge that tracks the greenback against the euro, yen and four other currencies .DXY was up 0.1 percent at 93.868, holding below the 2-1/2 week peak of 94.017 set on Monday.