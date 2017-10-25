FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar index adds gains on upbeat durable goods data
October 25, 2017 / 1:59 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Dollar index adds gains on upbeat durable goods data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar extended gains on Wednesday versus a basket of currencies as orders for U.S. durable goods rose for a second straight month in September, beating analyst expectations and supporting the view of steady economic growth.

A U.S. five dollar note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

At 8:40 a.m. (1240 GMT), a gauge that tracks the greenback against the euro, yen and four other currencies .DXY was up 0.1 percent at 93.868, holding below the 2-1/2 week peak of 94.017 set on Monday.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
