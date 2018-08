NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar tacked on modest gains against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday as data showed U.S. retail sales grew more than forecast in July but June sales increased less than previously reported.

A U.S. dollar banknote is seen on top of Turkish lira banknotes in this picture illustration in Istanbul, Turkey August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Illustration

At 8:37 a.m. (1247 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback versus the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies was up 0.12 percent at 96.851.