Dollar index clings to gains, U.S.-China to hold trade talks

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar on Friday clung to its earlier gains against a basket of currencies, hovering at level last seen in early January, after the Trump administration said China and the United States will hold high-level trade talks in Beijing on Feb. 14-15.

At 11:55 a.m. ET (1655 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback versus the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies was up 0.1 percent at 96.606. Earlier Friday, the ICE dollar index touched 96.693, the highest level since Jan. 3.