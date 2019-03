FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollar notes are seen in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar held its earlier losses against a basket of currencies on Friday as U.S. payrolls grew much weaker than forecast in February, which was offset by a drop in unemployment and a bigger-than-expected rise in wage growth.

At 8:52 a.m. EST (1352 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback against the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies was 0.39 percent lower at 97.282.